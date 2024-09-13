Billy McFarland Wants to Replace Ja Rule With 50 Cent for Fyre Festival 2

Play video content TMZ.com

Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland is guaranteeing Part II will be everything the initial event was supposed to be, but thinks some tweaks in the entertainment department are due ... so he's asking 50 Cent to replace Ja Rule for the next go around!!!

It sounds insane, but Billy's telling us he's 100% serious and already has hard dates lined up for April 25, 2025 in Mexico -- stamp your calendars and passports!!!

Check out the vid ... Billy says it's gonna be a real-life utopia ... the musical act will be an afterthought amid plenty of white sand activities: scuba diving, sunbathing, live karate fighting, hello?!?

If you're still a nonbelieving ninja, Billy says the island they rented already has 3,000 people who already made their payments to experience paradise.

Of course, anyone still skeptical about Fyre Festival 2 has sound reasons ... Billy served a little under 4 years in prison after the historic collapse of the first one ... but he's hellbent on making the new one work.

Billy also sends a shot toward his former co-captain Ja Rule, and invites 50 to assume his place in the Fyre empire.