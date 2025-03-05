Billy McFarland Rebukes Mexican Tourism Board, Insists Fyre Festival 2 Still On

Play video content Billy McFarland

Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland is rejecting all the "comeback is bogus" talk -- he’s doubling down on his vision, insisting the second time around, it's moving forward full force, no matter what.

In an IG vid Tuesday, Billy responded to reports the Isla Mujeres tourism board in Mexico recently denied knowing anything about Fyre Festival 2. Billy said the festival has contracts with "a number of villas, yachts and hotels" -- and he specifically called out two hotels that were "contacted by the media, and in response, gave misleading statements saying they never heard of Fyre and they aren't working with us."

In response, he says, he told his team to terminate those contracts ... and to concentrate on working with eager partners on the project.

Play video content 2/26/25 TMZ.com

BM says he’s got an amazing production team in Mexico that doesn't mess around -- so there’s no way they'd be behind a fake festival.

He also claims artists, athletes, and performers are already on the schedule -- reinforcing what he first told TMZ last week ... though he refused to name any talent on the roster, aside from one cryptic hint about a female DJ.

Billy adds he's committed to righting his wrongs. Since being released from prison in 2022 -- he was convicted of fraud after the first Fyre Fest fiasco -- he’s made 40 payments toward restitution, and he says a big chunk of Fyre Festival 2’s profits will go toward continuing those payments.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2024 TMZ.com