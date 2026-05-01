Kylie Jenner Sued by Second Housekeeper for Failing to Stop Harassment

Kylie Jenner is facing more legal problems ... she just got sued for failing to stop her hired help from harassing a second housekeeper on her payroll ... this, according to a new lawsuit.

Juana Delgado Soto filed the suit Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court against the reality star with an eye-popping 20 causes of action ... including harassment, race discrimination, failure to pay wages, and failure to prevent or remedy harassment. It's the second time in a week Kylie has been sued by one of her housekeepers with similar allegations.

In the latest complaint, Soto claims she began working for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in May 2019, and she says she was not afforded appropriate meal or rest breaks.

Then, in 2023, Soto claims the harassment kicked in from her supervisor, Itzel Sibrian, saying she mocked her foreign accent and immigration status.

In addition, Soto claims Sibrian was temporarily transferred to another position after she complained, but then was reinstated to her previous job and retaliated against Soto. Soto says Sibrian cut her hourly pay, gave her unreasonable tasks, and switched around her schedule.

She also says Sibrian threatened to fire her for not staying late for work on her birthday. According to Soto, Sibrian told her, “No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner.”

Soto says she got so fed up, she wrote a long letter to Kylie and placed it on her massage bed, telling her about all the alleged harassment and retaliation. But it backfired, according to Soto, who claims she was threatened with being fired and instructed to never contact Kylie again.

Soto noted, “Defendants told her she was no longer allowed to 'Look at Kylie'; 'Smile at Kylie' and if she saw Kylie she would have to ‘disappear.’” Kylie is not directly accused of any such bullying in the suit.