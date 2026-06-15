Rosie O'Donnell Calls Trump's UFC Fans Racist, Homophobic, and Un-American

Play video content Video: Rosie O'Donnell Blasts Donald Trump for UFC Freedom 250 Event TMZ.com

We caught up with Rosie in NYC on Monday, and she blasted Hokit ... saying his comments reflect the kind of rhetoric she associates with Trump voters ... who she rips as racist, homophobic, and deeply un-American.

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 @theblaze

Rosie's vitriol wasn't just reserved for Hokit or MAGA ... she also went off on the Prez.

As we reported, Hokit sparked controversy over the weekend when he declared Michelle was "a man" during an interview with Joe Rogan after fighting at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

Hokit's comment is diving people ... former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino told us it was funny, while comedian Shane Gillis said he didn't love it.