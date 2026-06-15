Shane Gillis Says He Didn't Love Josh Hokit Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man'

Play video content Video: Shane Gillis Pushes Back on Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama Comment TMZ.com

Shane Gillis has some notes for Josh Hokit ... and the comedian wants him to lose the Michelle Obama joke.

TMZ DC caught up with Shane after Sunday night's UFC Freedom 250 fights at the White House, and Shane didn't hold back when Charlie asked him about Hokit's ugly remark about the former First Lady.

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 @theblaze

Check out the clip ... Shane makes it abundantly clear that he "didn't love" the comment.

As we reported, Hokit referred to Michelle as a "man" during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan in the Octagon after the UFC heavyweight star beat Derrick Lewis during the huge event to celebrate President Trump's 80th birthday on the Great Lawn.

Many of the 4,000 people in the audience could be heard groaning just after Hokit fired off the diss ... and it sounds like Shane was among them.

TMZ DC also asked singer Luke Bryan about Hokit's distasteful remark ... but Luke told us he didn't even hear it.