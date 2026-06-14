Play video content Video: Anna Paulina Luna Says Anyone Who Produces Testosterone Will Love UFC Freedom 250 TMZ.com

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna says loving the UFC fight on the White House lawn isn't a choice ... it's chemical -- with testosterone producers sure to enjoy.

Our TMZDC team caught up with the Florida rep. before the controversial event on Sunday ... and we had to ask about all the backlash for the event.

Luna's clear that people who don't produce testosterone -- basically, weaklings and wimps -- are the only ones who can't get behind this event ... a knock on many liberals who have attacked the prez for going through with it.

APL also told us about the message she sent to President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday ... which included a congrats on the newly brokered peace deal with Iran.

Her fellow member of Congress -- Senator Ted Cruz -- also the president a happy birthday, too ... while brushing off haters of the event.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump, Dana White Make Big Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250 Paramount+ / UFC

UFC Freedom 250 kicked off a little more than an hour ago ... and has already featured some memorable moments -- including President Trump and UFC President Dana White making their grand entrance together.