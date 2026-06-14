The White House's Most Legendary Moments
The White House Most Legendary Moments In History
Published
Let freedom ring ... UFC’s top fighters are getting ready to step into the octagon today for Freedom 250 ... so we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic celebrities, events, and award presentations held at The White House.
This is the first UFC fight being staged at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue ... but there have been plenty of other noteworthy events over the years ... with tons of star power and plenty of pomp and circumstance at The People's House.
Take a look through the photo gallery ... and relive American history!