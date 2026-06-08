UFC Octagon Girls Get Patriotic Makeover For Freedom 250 White House Fights

The UFC's iconic Octagon Girls are getting a new look ahead of the White House card -- their Freedom 250 outfits were revealed on Monday ... and they're patriotic from head to toe!!

The full attire lineup features plenty of Red, White and Blue options ... some similar to what Wonder Woman would wear, while others are more formal with flowy stars and stripes patterns, as if Betsy Ross herself stitched them together.

Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair modeled all the 'fits ... which will be worn during the ceremonial weigh-ins and actual fight night on the White House South Lawn, where four different sets of threads will be put on display for all in attendance and watching from home.

The massive showdown is slated for June 14 -- President Trump's birthday -- and the stage is quite literally set ... with the temporary structure already in place for one of the wildest spectacles in MMA history.

The fighters on the stacked card are also getting special trunks ... and the championship belts also got a USA-themed facelift to boot.