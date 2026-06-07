Lawsuit Aims to Stop UFC Freedom 250 Fights at White House

President Trump's plan to host a UFC fight card at the White House is getting hit with a legal haymaker ... because a new federal lawsuit is trying to stop the event before anyone steps into the Octagon.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, two Virginia residents are suing the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior over "UFC Freedom 250" -- the June 14 event slated for the White House South Lawn.

The plaintiffs claim the card is less about celebrating America's 250th birthday and more about giving some of Trump's closest allies -- including UFC boss Dana White -- a massive platform at some of the country's most iconic landmarks as The Lincoln Memorial is scheduled to host ceremonial weigh-ins for fighters before the event.

They call the whole thing "deeply corrupt."

The lawsuit, which was filed on Saturday, calls out the UFC for offering VIP tickets costing more than $1M while sponsors jockey for branding opportunities tied to The White House backdrop. It cites Paramount -- run by friends of the President, Larry and David Ellison -- is another company set to profit from the event through its Paramount+ stream.

The filing also highlights reports Trump bought up to $50,000 worth of stock in TKO -- UFC's parent company -- earlier this year, and argues he could benefit from the event's success. Plaintiffs further claim the card is really a celebration of Trump's 80th birthday, which coincidentally falls on June 14.

Another target of the suit is "The Claw" -- the massive steel structure taller than the White House itself currently towering over the South Lawn. The lawsuit argues that the transformation of the grounds was never authorized by Congress, so the plaintiffs are asking a judge to block the event ... arguing the government improperly approved both the fight card and the construction surrounding it.