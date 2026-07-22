Drew Brees Supports Tom Brady's Potential WWE Showdown With Logan Paul

Play video content Video: Drew Brees Backs Potential Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul WWE Matchup TMZSports.com

Tom Brady has folks puzzled over his "beef" with Logan Paul ... but one quarterback from his era tells TMZ Sports he's all in on TB12 settling things in the WWE squared circle.

We caught up with Drew Brees out in NYC on Tuesday ... and asked for his thoughts on a potential wrestling showdown between the GOAT and the Maverick.

"They should!" Brees told us. "They should schedule that."

As we previously reported, Brady is currently in talks with the wrestling promotion for some sort of appearance ... which makes plenty of sense, considering Brady and Paul have been going back and forth for MONTHS.

⚠️🫢 Logan Paul and Tom Brady kept the beef stewing at the FIFA Club World Cup, flipping each other off after their viral Fanatics Fest slap. pic.twitter.com/kXocupdy7o @TMZ

Some thought it was just promo for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic ... but that was back in March. They have since had two encounters this past weekend -- one where Brady "slapped" Paul, and another where the wrestler flipped off the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Play video content Video: Mark Henry Calls Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul a WWE Dream Match TMZSports.com

Brees isn't the only one itchin' to see Brady whoop Paul ... 'cause we also spoke with WWE Superstars Mark Henry and Alexa Bliss -- and they said the same thing.

Play video content Video: Alexa Bliss Wants Tom Brady To Whoop Logan Paul TMZSports.com

Henry said it was a "match made in heaven" ... and Bliss admitted she'd love to see Brady experience firsthand what wrestlers put their bodies through in order to be great.

She even joked Brady could end up in an arm brace just like her ... so he should be careful!!