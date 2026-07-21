Mark Henry Says Tom Brady Vs. Logan Paul Is 'Match Made In Heaven' For WWE

Play video content Video: Mark Henry Calls Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul a WWE Dream Match TMZSports.com

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is fully cosigning a Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul matchup ... saying it's as good as printing money.

"It's a match made in heaven. You got arguably the greatest football player ever," Henry told TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

"He gets a lot of attention. He's been surrounded by the locker room his whole life. And now he's in the entertainment business. Why not connect with the biggest multimedia entertainment company in the world?"

While some fans have knocked the idea, Henry believes TB12 jumping to WWE would be a massive win for the G.O.A.T., pointing to teammate and buddy Rob Gronkowski's WrestleMania run (he helped "Mojo Rawley" a.k.a. Dean Muhtadi pin Jinder Mahal at WM33), which boosted his global brand.

"He got to see up close and personal what it looked like when Gronk did it and what it did for his brand internationally," Henry said, explaining that when "billions of people see you" at a big-time wrestling event, it's a huge boost for business.

We broke the story that Brady was in negotiations with the wrestling promotion, and while it's unclear what the exact plan might be, it's not a stretch to think he'd wrestle his WWE SuperStar rival.

Tom Brady SLAPPED Logan Paul 😳



KAT had to separate them pic.twitter.com/FZbSH7WViB @BrickCenter_

The news comes on the heels of Brady and Paul's public feud, which turned physical over the weekend, when the 7x Super Bowl champion slapped the influencer-turned-wrestler on stage at a Fanatics event.

Tom also flipped Logan the bird at the World Cup Final on Sunday, which was captured on video.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul beefing at the World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zm8pUCXVzu @TomBradyEgo