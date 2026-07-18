Tom Brady Smacks Logan Paul Onstage at Fanatics Fest 2026, Video Shows

Faces Off With Logan Paul, Smacks Him In The Head

Tom Brady's beef with Logan Paul exploded onstage at Friday's Fanatics Fest 2026 when the retired NFL great smacked the WWE star/YouTuber in the head, but was it all staged?

You be the judge ... In a video posted to X, Tom comes face-to-face with Logan in front of a crowd of people recording them using cell-phone cameras.

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New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is standing nearby as Tom and Logan engage in a heated argument.

Finally, Tom slaps Logan upside his head, causing Logan to get all fired up. Towns steps in to hold back Logan, who spits out a few more choice words at Tom.

Later in the evening, Tom posted his own video of the real or staged incident on X, referring to Logan as a "dork."

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In a follow-up post, Tom called Logan a "nerd" in response to Logan's X post, saying Tom only smacked him because he beat Tom in flag football. Logan also slammed Tom for being a bad example to his kids.

The pair have been trading insults since February when Paul claimed his WWE career made him just as much of an athlete as Tom, who is a seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion.

Logan's comment didn't sit well with Tom, and they started trash-talking each other ahead of last night's Fanatics Fest.