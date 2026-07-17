Stefon Diggs Male Sexual Assault Accuser: My Lawsuit Is Not a Cash Grab!!!

Stefon Diggs’ male sexual assault accuser is firing back at claims that his lawsuit against the NFL star is a cash grab.

Christopher Griffith spoke to TMZ on Friday about his ongoing battle with Stefon … and the fact that Cardi B jumped into the drama by slamming Christopher on social media this week.

Stefon’s accuser claimed he ended up in court with Stefon due to his “refusal to tell the truth.”

When asked for his thoughts on Stefon calling him a liar, he said, “I don’t know why liars lie, but if a liar told me I was lying, I wouldn’t believe them.”

In regard to Cardi, Christopher said she believed a “liar,” which he felt was unfortunate.

Christopher said somebody has to be responsible for what happened to him, and he is ready for his day in court. He said he has not demanded a dollar amount and scoffed at the suggestion that his case was an effort to shake down Stefon.