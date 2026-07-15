Stefon Diggs Fires Back at Ex-Pal Suing Him Over Stolen Ferrari Claims

NFL star Stefon Diggs is dealing with another lawsuit … this time brought by a man who claims the NFL star falsely claimed he stole his Ferrari and had his friends attack him, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Stefon asked a judge to put the brakes on the case filed by Nigel King. he argued the other defendants had yet to be served … and he cannot properly defend himself without the others being involved.

Nigel sued Stefon, Stefon’s brother Darez Diggs, and three of their friends in Florida court in February.

Nigel said he worked as a concierge and consultant, handling personal matters for high-net-worth clients like Stefon. Nigel said he handled a lot of the NFL star’s travel, vehicles and other logistics.

In July 2024, Nigel said he arranged for Stefon’s Ferrari to be transported from Miami to New York. The car was stolen in a sophisticated theft by third parties. Nigel said he was not charged, cited, or identified as a suspect by law enforcement.

After the incident, Nigel said he continued talking with Stefon socially and professionally without any apparent issues or rift.

He said things took a turn in December 2024 … when Stefon started falsely accusing him of stealing to friends. He said the claims harmed his reputation and he lost clients.

Nigel claimed Stefon’s team confronted him while he was out on various occasions. The suit also detailed an alleged confrontation on December 4, 2025, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Florida,

The man claims Stefon’s friend punched him in the face, which caused him to bleed. He said he also suffered serious permanent injuries.

In his response, Stefon asked that the case not move forward until the other defendants were served with the court papers. He argued the claims could not be fully and fairly evaluated without the participation of the alleged co-conspirators. Nigel is opposing the request.

The other defendants were finally served last month. The case is ongoing.

As TMZ first reported, Stefon is in another battle with a man named Christopher Griffith. The NFL star claimed Christopher made false allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted him.