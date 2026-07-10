Stefon Diggs Male Sexual Assault Accuser Settles $10 Million Lawsuit With NFL Star’s Brother

The man who claims Stefon Diggs sexually assaulted him reached a settlement with the NFL star's brother in a separate lawsuit over an alleged beatdown ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Christopher Griffith hashed out a deal to drop his $10 million suit against SDarez Diggs and an L.A. apartment complex. No details of the settlement were disclosed in the document.

Christopher claimed he was attacked by Darez and others on May 29, 2023, and had over $100K in property stolen.

In his separate lawsuit against Stefon, which is still pending, Christopher claims he was hanging out with Stefon at his home ... when he was drugged. He says Stefon exposed his penis and began to masturbate. Christopher claims Stefon motioned to Christopher to touch his penis ... which led to him telling the NFL star to put his penis away. He claims Stefon tried to kiss him later, but he evaded.

Christopher claims Stefon then placed his tongue in Christopher's ear in a "kissing" manner and whispered to him to come to his room.

Christopher claimed he was approached by Darez and two women who threatened to harm him if he said anything about what happened with Stefon. He said he was stripped of his clothes and put in a car to the airport. A week later, he said he was attacked outside the elevator in his apartment building by Darez and others.