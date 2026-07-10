FanDuel Sent Personalized Video of MLB Star Bryce Harper to Gambling Addict, Report

FanDuel -- the popular sports betting company -- allegedly sent a bettor struggling with a massive gambling addiction a personalized message from MLB star Bryce Harper, thanking him by name and mentioning his young son.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer ... the bettor, Terry Thompson, has gambled $18.5 million with FanDuel since 2020 and lost about $2 million on bets ... he's now a plaintiff in a lawsuit against FanDuel, claiming the company fueled his gambling addiction with perks and VIP treatment.

In the personalized video from Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies star wished Thompson an "extra special Thanksgiving" and even mentioned Thompson’s young son.

Harper's longtime agent, Scott Boras, declined the Inquirer's attempt to discuss how FanDuel obtained the video.

In the clip, Harper reportedly says ... "Hey Terry, what's up brother? Hey man, your host Bryttanni from FanDuel wanted to make sure your Thanksgiving was extra special. So I just wanted to hop on here and wish you and your family a wonderful Thanksgiving. Tell (redacted) I said hello. I appreciate all the support through the years. And I just hope you have a great day, enjoy it. And we'll see you soon. Bye."

There are various rules and regulations across the professional sports world about how players can or cannot associate with gambling and betting companies. Per the Inquirer, MLB "allows athletes to appear in advertisements or make personal appearances for casinos, racetracks, or sportsbook companies, so long as the ballplayers do not encourage betting on baseball."

The Inquirer could not find another example of an active professional athlete sending such a message to a fan ... and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' agent Leigh Steinberg called the video "bad for sports."

Thompson was considered a VIP since he's wagered millions with FanDuel -- even earning perks like two sets of Super Bowl tickets and high-end champagne.

But his losses reportedly reached the $2 million mark, and he covered the expense by taking out second and third mortgages on his home, which fell into foreclosure. He even sold his shares of an investment company. He also allegedly scared his therapist into thinking he would harm himself over the gravity of the situation, leading the therapist to send police to his home.

Thompson eventually entered a psychiatric facility to obtain treatment for gambling addiction, per the report.