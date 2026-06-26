Bryce Harper Swears He Didn't Flip Off Fans In D.C., That Was My Ring Finger!

There isn't any love between Bryce Harper and the Nationals fanbase, but the 2x N.L. MVP says he did NOT give them the middle finger, despite what the video appeared to show!

The 33-year-old MLB star was back at his old stomping grounds Thursday night and was welcomed with "F*** Bryce Harper" chants.

The home team jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but the Phillies came storming back ... and the game was tied when Harper stepped to the plate in the top of the 9th inning, and stunned the hostile crowd.

Bryce put a charge into a 1-0 pitch, sending it the other way over the left field fence, putting the Phillies up 7-5.

Nats Fans were chanting “Fuck Bryce Harper” in right field, he responded with this tank and a bird to the bleachers pic.twitter.com/QPBjjE87Pg @barstoolsports

As he rounded first base, Harper seemed to flip off the Nationals faithful ... but it turns out it wasn't what it appeared.

"Ring finger, though, just want to make sure that's out there," Bryce told media from the visitors' clubhouse, making it clear it wasn't his middle finger.

If you really look at the images, he wasn't lyin' ... it's his ring finger.

The purpose of the taunt isn't clear.

Bryce hasn't won a World Series ... but the Nationals did without him in 2019, the season after he left for Philadelphia, where he signed a $330 million contract.

Bryce Harper wants to make it clear, that was his ring finger 😂 pic.twitter.com/dEwARdcEiW @OnPattison

Harper says he was perplexed by the treatment he received from the fans throughout the series, after all he did in D.C.

“It's all part of it. It’s weird coming from a fanbase, obviously, that I sweated for, for seven years, but there’s a lot of people around here that enjoy me. So it’s all part of it. It’s all fun.”