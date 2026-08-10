Enes Kanter Freedom 'Officially' Declares For 2027 WNBA Draft

Enes Kanter Freedom has officially submitted paperwork in hopes of entering the 2027 WNBA Draft ... claiming it's totally in bounds with the league's current rules.

The 34-year-old former NBA big man revealed the signed letter on Monday ... which states, "Please accept this formal document as my official written notification to the Women's National Basketball Association of my voluntary decision to enter the player pool for the 2027 WNBA Draft."

"Consistent with the current league collective bargaining agreement, I am submitting this notice to exercise my draft rights and to affirm that I am at least twenty-two years old and that I have no remaining intercollegiate eligibility, as required by Article XIII, Section 1(b)."

EKF -- who wore an "invest in women, pay women, hire women" shirt for the occasion -- also asked the league office to confirm it received the letter.

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

The third pick in the 2011 NBA Draft first made headlines with an announcement on Friday ... saying, "If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA."

EKF insisted it was not to be taken as a joke ... but rather a request for the current rules to "be applied equally to everyone -- the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for."

Fellow former NBA player Royce White joined the apparent movement too ... expressing similar interest in entering the draft.

It all comes amid a huge debate within the league ... most recently sparked by Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, who said women should not have to face biological men in sports, calling it "common sense."