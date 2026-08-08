WNBA Commissioner Says League Will Continue Talks on Transgender Athletes

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is finally weighing in on the league's raging transgender athlete debate ... acknowledging the issue isn't going away -- and neither are the conversations about it.

Engelbert addressed the controversy in a memo sent to teams Friday and obtained by the AP ... saying she expects transgender participation in women's basketball to continue getting "significant attention."

The commish stopped short of taking a side ... but said the league will approach the issue thoughtfully and respectfully, while stressing "preserving the integrity of our game and ensuring fair competition" remain among its highest priorities.

A task force of team presidents and GMs will discuss the issue at a previously scheduled meeting next week.

As we've reported, the debate exploded after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said she wanted to protect young girls who "shouldn't have to go against biological men" in sports ... later doubling down and calling her position "common sense."

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark Fires Back At Question Over Sophie Cunningham’s Trans Athlete Controversy X/JackThompsonFOX

The controversy quickly engulfed teammate Caitlin Clark, too ... who declined to pick a side when asked about Sophie's comments -- prompting Megyn Kelly to call her a "coward" and Dave Portnoy to fire back that Clark doesn't owe anyone a political stance.

Play video content Video: Ted Cruz Spars With TMZ DC Over Trans Athlete Issue TMZ DC

TMZ DC later pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on the issue ... with the Texas Republican asking whether it would be fair for LeBron James to play in the WNBA.

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

And things only got hotter from there ... former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White both announced plans to pursue the 2027 WNBA Draft amid the debate, pointing to league language stating only women are eligible to play without further defining the term.