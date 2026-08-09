NBA Legend Don Nelson Dead at 86, Family Announces

Five-time NBA champion and Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson has died at 86, his family announced Sunday.

Nelson’s family announced his death Sunday, saying the Basketball Hall of Famer passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones ... saying "On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family."

They added ... "Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories." A cause of death was not mentioned.

Nelson built a legendary career both on the court and from the sidelines. As a player, he won five NBA championships with the Boston Celtics during his 14-year playing career. He later transitioned into coaching, where he became one of the winningest coaches in league history.

Nelson coached the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, collecting 1,335 regular-season victories during his coaching career. He was named NBA Coach of the Year three times and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Nelson was known for his unconventional approach to basketball and was considered an innovator who helped popularize smaller lineups and creative offensive strategies. His time with Golden State produced some of the NBA’s most entertaining teams, while his tenure in Dallas helped shape the careers of stars including Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash.

In 2025, Nelson received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, further cementing his place among the sport’s coaching legends.