NYC Fashion Designer Found Dead on Yacht Was Covered in Blood, EMT Report Says

More than a year after fashion designer Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra was found dead aboard a yacht in Montauk ... disturbing new details are emerging about the condition she was in when first responders arrived.

According to newly revealed medical records obtained by the New York Post, EMTs found the 33-year-old cold to the touch with dried blood around her mouth, chest and head ... and additional blood on the floor near her body.

Martha was found unresponsive aboard the yacht at the Montauk Yacht Club around midnight on August 5, 2025. Good Samaritans and first responders attempted CPR ... but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montauk Fire Department patient care report says Martha's nail beds were purple ... with slight purpling around her lips. Despite the blood, EMTs noted there was no active bleeding or obvious source of trauma ... though one responder believed some of it may have come from the back of her head.

The report also mentions an unidentified man who told EMTs he'd been in bed with Martha and called 911 when he couldn't wake her. Boat owner Christopher Durnan is the only person previously confirmed to have been with Martha before she was found.

Durnan was reportedly seen running naked down the dock looking for help. His lawyers have said he stripped because Martha had vomited on him ... but the newly revealed EMT report does not mention any vomit at the scene.

The records come as Martha's family has filed a $50 million wrongful death action accusing Durnan of assault and negligence.