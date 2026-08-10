DiJonai Carrington Claims 'White Privilege' Comment Wasn't About Foul Call

DiJonai Carrington is revisiting her recent "white privilege" comment directed at the Indiana Fever ... claiming it wasn't about the flagrant foul she received against Sophie Cunningham that resulted in her ejection.

The Chicago Sky hooper went to X to respond to talking head Emmanuel Acho on Monday ... after he called her out on his "Speakeasy" show for seemingly chalking the foul up to racism.

Somebody needs to share this message to Dijonai Carrington.



You can’t call that foul “white privilege.” pic.twitter.com/9CJaw9LYlg @EmmanuelAcho

"It was just very ignorant, and to some degree asinine, by DiJonai Carrington to suggest that that call was based on white privilege," Acho said ... adding she deserved to be ejected for the act.

Carrington clapped back ... saying, "I’ve never once claimed that the assessment of the foul was white privilege (that was your assumption). Try exercising your critical thinking skills, I know you studied psych."

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX @espn

"Furthermore, I’m the LAST thing from ignorant or asinine when it comes to speaking on 'white privilege,' do ya research on that one," she continued. "I actually went to school, one of the top universities might I add, to educate myself on this exact subject."

Carrington went on to say she was referring to something else and has proof to back her stance ... but elected not to disclose what exactly she meant.

"I would never use that term as a rhetorical weapon knowing the historical and social weight it holds without having the proper evidence to substantiate it."

As we previously reported, Carrington was booted from the Sky vs. Fever game late in the first quarter on Saturday after making contact with Cunningham's face.

Shortly after the ejection, a post reading “WHITE PRIVILEGE” appeared on Carrington’s Threads account, tagging the Indiana Fever.

A brief scuffle ensued ... and Cunningham later said she felt it was "absolutely" intentional, while shutting down any race talk tied to the incident.