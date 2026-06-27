Former MLB Star Gorkys Hernandez's Wife Dies in Venezuela Earthquake

'Always Will Be the Queen of My Life'

Gorkys Hernandez -- a former MLB player -- revealed his wife, Deisy Maria Tovar De Hernandez, was killed during the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela earlier this week.

The veteran baseball player announced the news via Instagram Saturday ... penning an emotional caption alongside a photo of Deisy.

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He starts off by calling Deisy the queen of his life ... adding she's "the most beautiful, beautiful, precious, the best woman in the world," who always looked after him in the hard times.

He writes that Deisy can now fly high with God ... and asks that she continue to "guide me to move forward and lift our family."

According to reports ... Deisy was at the Hotel Eduards in Macuto when the deadly double earthquake hit -- traveling with Gorkys who was set to play a game for the Venezuela league's La Guaira Delfines.

Players reportedly ran back to the hotel to look for family members ... but it seems Deisy couldn't be saved.

Gorkys played in MLB in parts of six seasons between 2012 and 2019. He spent a majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants but also played for the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins.

It's unclear when he and Deisy got married.