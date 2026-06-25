Venezuela Earthquake Shakes Baseball Stadium, Sends Players Running, on Video

Play video content Video: Earthquake Shakes Venezuela Baseball Stadium, Sends Players Running

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela Wednesday night ... one of them sent professional baseball players running for their lives as the stadium shook before them.

Check out the surreal clip -- the ground begins to rumble at Estadio Universitario de Caracas as the players continue the game ... until they can't ignore the movement any longer. Players and officials flee to the center of the field, while you hear the crowd erupt in chaos as the stadium shakes under them.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake was initially measured at a magnitude of 7.2, while a more powerful quake followed less than a minute later, measuring at 7.5.

Play video content Video: Shocking Footage Shows Venezuela Earthquake Devastation as Death Toll Hits 164 Wilmer Azuaje, @johkhz, Luis Ramirez via Storyful

The earthquakes struck near the coastal city of Morón, about 104 miles west of the capital of Caracas. Because both were shallow, the shaking was felt more intensely across a broad region.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez reported 164 people have been killed, with 971 injured.