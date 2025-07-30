Tsunami Waves Reach Hawaii, California, Washington After Strong Russian Earthquake

Tsunami waves have crashed on the shorelines of Hawaii, California and Washington after a gargantuan 8.8-magnitude temblor struck Russia’s far eastern coast -- but the impact is minimal.

Alerts were set off overnight across the Pacific as coastal regions prepared to be hit, with Hawaii bracing to really feel the blow. Residents were ordered to evacuate and Hilo International Airport was temporarily closed to facilitate evacuation of Keaukaha.

But, the alert level was downgraded to a tsunami advisory just before 5 AM ET, meaning evacuated residents could return to their homes.

Gov. Josh Green said so far no damage has been recorded as tsunami waves reached Oahu, Hawaii's most populous island, but it will take hours of observation before authorities can determine whether the event has passed.



Hawaii has downgraded their tsunami warnings to advisories. pic.twitter.com/8qbvmnqAzp — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2025 @AP

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said earlier Wednesday morning while "significant water" was received, no damage has been recorded on Oahu, Hawaii's most populous island -- but but it will take hours to be in the clear.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast of mainland America, shores have seen waves just under 4 feet, and residents are advised to avoid beaches and harbors.

As of Wednesday morning, a tsunami warning still remains for 40 miles of Northern Califronia coastline stretching just south of Klamath to the Oregon border.

Despite the overall impact being on the weaker side, Dr. Ariel Cohen, head meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Los Angeles/Oxnard office, advises people to remain vigilant as they "are seeing a lot of surging of the waters, especially along west- and northwest-facing beaches."

Russia saw tsunami waves higher than 13 feet off the coast of Kamchatka, where the quake originated, per state media.