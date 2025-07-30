Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Russian Doctors Perform Surgery as Earthquake Shakes Operating Room, on Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
Doctors in Russia showed a steady hand as their operating room shook when a massive earthquake rocked the area ... calmly continuing a surgical operation amid the chaos.

Video shows a patient going under the knife Wednesday as an 8.8-magnitude quake hits ... gurneys, monitors and stools start rocking and shaking, but medics spring into action and hold on to their patient for dear life.

The good docs keep the patient steady as the quake jolts the room ... with one doc deftly moving a stool out of the way as some equipment crashes to the floor.

Russia's regional health ministry on the Kamchatka peninsula on the Pacific coast released the footage ... and if you're curious, we translated the video commentary, and folks are mostly remarking at how the room is shaking.

The earthquake was the 6th most powerful ever recorded ... and it triggered tsunami warnings in Japan, Hawaii, and along the U.S. West Coast ... with some areas being forced to evacuate.

