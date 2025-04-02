Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Terrifying Video Shows Man Crossing Broken Skybridge in Bangkok Earthquake

Stunning video shows a Korean man hurdling across a broken skybridge 50 stories in the air to save his family during the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand last week.

Watch the wild video ... the brave man leaps across the severed bridge that connects two buildings at the Park Origin Thonglor condo complex in Bangkok just after the massive quake hit Friday.

The man, Kwon Young-jun, was working out on the 52nd floor of the skyscraper when the earthquake hit ... and his wife, named as Ms. Bowyuri by local media, was at their home with their 1-year-old daughter on the 30th floor of a neighboring tower.

After crossing over the unstable bridge, he reportedly walked down 40 flights of stairs upon realizing the building was evacuated. He was reunited with his family, with no reported injuries.

SCARY SCENES

TMZ reported the news last week ... the earthquake struck near Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, sending shockwaves through Southeast Asia.

Buildings toppled down and roadways were destroyed between the original quake and the 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bangkok, Thailand
As of Monday morning, survivors were reportedly still being found ... but the death toll has already risen above 2,700.

