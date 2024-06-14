Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift Fans Cause Another 'Eras' Tour Earthquake in Edinburgh

Taylor Swift Fans Cause Another Tour Earthquake ... After L.A. & Seattle Events

taylor swift earthquake main
Getty

Taylor Swift fans caused yet another earthquake in the U.K. ... a regular occurrence these days.

The British Geological Survey released a new report Thursday ... confirming earthquake readings were detected around 4 miles from the singer's sold-out shows in Edinburgh, Scotland this past weekend.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Performance in Edinburgh
Launch Gallery
'eras' in edinburgh Launch Gallery
Getty

Per the BGS, they were monitoring stations around Edinburgh during Taylor's shows at Murrayfield Stadium ... and they found "a similar seismographic pattern" when TS performed "Ready For It?", "Cruel Summer," and "champagne problems."

SHAKE 'EM OFF 🤢
TikTok/@8jackszn

The government agency noted that Friday evening had the most enthusiastic dancing. The concert weekend's frigid weather may have played a factor in the dip in dancing ... as even Taylor was seen struggling with the cold -- fighting off an unfortunate amount of snot.

Still, Swifties are known for bringing the energy to Taylor's shows, notably causing a "Swift Quake" back in July during the singer's stop in Seattle ... hitting a magnitude of 2.3.

Taylor Swift Moments -- Through The Eras!
Launch Gallery
Swift Through The Eras! Launch Gallery
Getty

A similar incident was reported the next month, with tremors being detected following Taylor's 6 sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Taylor will wrap up her "Eras" tour in December ... something she confirmed Thursday.

SECRETS EXPOSED
TMZ Studios

It's been a long ride, and it ain't over yet ... be prepared for more ground-shaking!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later