Taylor Swift Fans Cause Another 'Eras' Tour Earthquake in Edinburgh

Taylor Swift fans caused yet another earthquake in the U.K. ... a regular occurrence these days.

The British Geological Survey released a new report Thursday ... confirming earthquake readings were detected around 4 miles from the singer's sold-out shows in Edinburgh, Scotland this past weekend.

Per the BGS, they were monitoring stations around Edinburgh during Taylor's shows at Murrayfield Stadium ... and they found "a similar seismographic pattern" when TS performed "Ready For It?", "Cruel Summer," and "champagne problems."

The government agency noted that Friday evening had the most enthusiastic dancing. The concert weekend's frigid weather may have played a factor in the dip in dancing ... as even Taylor was seen struggling with the cold -- fighting off an unfortunate amount of snot.

Still, Swifties are known for bringing the energy to Taylor's shows, notably causing a "Swift Quake" back in July during the singer's stop in Seattle ... hitting a magnitude of 2.3.

A similar incident was reported the next month, with tremors being detected following Taylor's 6 sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Taylor will wrap up her "Eras" tour in December ... something she confirmed Thursday.

