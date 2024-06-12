Taylor Swift Wipes Away Snot on 'Eras' Tour Outfit During Freezing Concert

Play video content

Taylor Swift was freezing her ass off during her "Eras" tour stop in Edinburgh ... and the evidence of this is pretty gross, as she appeared to be bogged down in snot.

The singer recently took the stage at Murrayfield Stadium for her appearance in Scotland's capital ... weathering 40-degree temps to perform for 3 sold-out crowds. Yet, the frigid cold took a toll on Taylor -- whose nose couldn't stop dripping nose fluid during her show.

Swifties caught some of her sniffles on camera ... and it's gnarly. Taylor can be seen wiping boogers away from her nose ... which are then seen dripping down from her hand. Yuck!!!

At another point, Taylor was filmed once more picking at her nose ... rubbing whatever came out onto her "Reputation" era jumpsuit.

While fans are understandably grossed out by the snot footage, loyal Swifties are coming to the singer's defense ... reminding haters that Taylor is only human and she's bound to have boogers every now and again ... just like all of us.

Other Swifties have applauded Taylor for powering through her 3 concerts amid the cold weather ... with attendees confirming the weekend was, in fact, icy as hell.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Another viral video from the weekend showed Taylor trying to keep on her "Midnights" era fuzzy jacket ... clearly freezing as she performed "Lavender Haze."

While Taylor is known for performing in all sorts of inclement weather, her tour is reportedly becoming a breeding ground for sickness. According to El Nacional, thousands of fans have come down with COVID-19 after Taylor's shows in Madrid and Paris.

Here's hoping there's plenty of hand sanitizer at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England ... where Taylor is set to hit the stage on Thursday.

Play video content TMZ Studios