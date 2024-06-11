Taylor Swift Concert Marred By Arrest of Man for Voyeurism in Scotland

Taylor Swift is known for her adoring fans ... but there was an alleged black sheep among Swifties in Scotland over the weekend and the police were forced to take action.

The pop superstar hit the stage for her sold-out Saturday concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh – and while she was performing, some 64-year-old man in attendance allegedly committed a perverted crime.

Scotland Police Superintendent David Happs confirmed to TMZ ... the man was arrested and charged with voyeurism during the show, but it's unclear if Taylor was the target or someone else.

Happs kept the details of the incident under wraps, while releasing the suspect, who will now have to appear before an Edinburgh judge in court at a later date.

Meanwhile, Taylor experienced more drama in Edinburgh while onstage the previous night. Last Friday, Taylor stopped her performance when one of her fans needed assistance and it was all caught on video.

In the clip, you can see Taylor standing at the mic directing first responders to the person in need while refusing to sing until the issue was resolved. By the time Taylor got underway again, everyone in the crowd was happy and the show went off without another hitch.