Taylor Swift Shuts Down Show Until Security Helps Fan in Viral Video

Play video content

Taylor Swift's serious about her fans' health ... straight-up refusing to sing until security could get to someone who apparently needed help -- and narrating the whole situation.

New video -- now circulating on X -- shows the singer-songwriter onstage in Edinburgh, Scotland Friday ... strumming the notes to her song "Would've, Could've, Should've" before she sees a few of her fans in her crowd she feels need assistance.

Over the microphone, Taylor says there's someone right in front of her who needs help ... and adds she's not going to sing until event staff rushes to aid the fans.

Tay even uses her guitar to point to the group in need ... singing a jaunty, little tune about how she's just going to keep playing her guitar until someone physically gets to the group.

Basically, it takes a while before Swift's able to keep the concert going -- but, her fans seem to love it ... cheering on their queen for keeping an eye out for supporters in trouble.

Play video content 6/2/2024

This is a pretty common theme for the "Eras" tour ... Swift's called attention to fans in trouble in the past -- including in France last weekend where she actually pointed them out to staff in some pretty impressive French.

No need to flex her knowledge of other languages this time ... but, another example of Taylor proving she really cares about her Swifties.

Taylor's got one more show in Edinburgh kicking off this evening before heading a few hours south to Liverpool where she'll play three concerts on Father's Day weekend.