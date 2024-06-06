Travis Kelce Opens Up On Staying 'Grounded' Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Play video content ABC

Travis Kelce wants everyone to know he's still just a regular guy at heart ... despite being a three-time Super Bowl champ, podcasting juggernaut, up-and-coming actor, and boyfriend to the biggest musician on the planet.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar opened up on just how awesome his life is during a sit-down with "Good Morning America" on Thursday ... and while he's becoming one of the most famous athletes around, he said he's not taking any of it for granted.

"I’m so fortunate, so grateful of everything that's come my way in life," the 34-year-old said.

"I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the offseason that I'm having. Livin' the dream, baby."

Kelce has definitely evolved into quite the phenomenon on and off the field -- not only is he dating Taylor Swift, he's also getting a ton of new opportunities ... including a role in Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie," an FX horror series that stars actress Niecy Nash.

His show "New Heights" with his brother, Jason, is also topping the charts ... and he recently did a collab with LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne for Accelerator energy drink.

Kelce was asked how he would rate his life on a scale from 1 to 10 ... and he didn't mind boasting that he feels like it's off the charts -- admitting it's probably a 20 or a 100.

But despite being the biggest guy in sports at the moment, Kelce said it hasn't changed who he is as a person -- even with his personal life (like dating Swift) getting the spotlight all the time.

"When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier," Kelce said.

"I've always been a very grounded guy. It might not come off that way when I'm playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person."

Kelce -- who became the highest-paid TE in NFL history after inking a $34.25 million extension with KC -- is having a year to remember ... and it's only the first week of June.