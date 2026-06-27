Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan's Wife, Khadijah, Dead at 90

Louis Farrakhan's wife of more than 70 years has passed away ... the Nation of Islam announced Saturday.

The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased). pic.twitter.com/W9K4jG6v4E @OfficialNOI

The religious organization released a statement ... beginning with a verse from the Quran before stating Mother Khadijah Farrakhan -- the Nation of Islam's First Lady -- has "returned to Allah."

In the post, which was reposted by Louis, the Nation of Islam says it remembers Khadijah as a "loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad." Elijah Muhammad was one of the leaders of the Nation of Islam before Farrakhan.

Funeral services have not yet been announced, but NOI promises to keep the public updated. No cause of death has been revealed.

Louis and Khadijah Farrakhan got married in 1953 ... and converted to Islam two years later after Louis learned of the organization's teachings from a fellow musician, Rodney Smith.

She stood by Louis' side as he gained a larger role in the Nation of Islam over the years ... eventually becoming the First Lady of the Nation of Islam when Louis became its leader in the early 1980s. Khadijah spoke at the Million Women March in 1997.

Louis and Khadijah share 9 children, 8 of whom are still living.

Khadijah was 90.