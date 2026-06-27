Oliver Tree Art Foundation Launched Following Musician's Death

Oliver Tree‘s team wasted no time fulfilling his wishes following his sudden death earlier this month -- they've officially launched Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses foundation.

The heartwarming news was announced Friday, with an Instagram post shared on his official account explaining he "was on a mission to bring the world together through art and inspiring other artists to create," and therefore started the non-profit 'Baby Geniuses' foundation.

The foundation's website says it awards money to successful applicants so they can produce and create in music, film, installation, and performance art ... and that the projects "should reflect the spirit of the work Oliver Tree created in collaboration with the foundation’s board members during his lifetime."

Play video content Video: Oliver Tree Revealed Details of Will in One of His Final Interviews Zach Sang Show

A few months before his death, Oliver expressed his intentions on the "Zach Sang Show" to use all of his money to support artists and that his future family won't see a penny of his wealth. He explained, "I’ll get my kids through college, that’s the agreement, but there’s not gonna be a silver spoon. All the money is going to go back to artists."

Play video content Video: Video From Oliver Tree Crash Site Shows Wrecked Helicopter Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro via Storyful

As you know, Oliver and 5 others died in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil earlier this month. He was 32.