Oliver Tree Art Foundation Launched Following Musician's Death
Oliver Tree 'Baby Geniuses' Art Foundation Launched After Death
Oliver Tree‘s team wasted no time fulfilling his wishes following his sudden death earlier this month -- they've officially launched Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses foundation.
The heartwarming news was announced Friday, with an Instagram post shared on his official account explaining he "was on a mission to bring the world together through art and inspiring other artists to create," and therefore started the non-profit 'Baby Geniuses' foundation.
The foundation's website says it awards money to successful applicants so they can produce and create in music, film, installation, and performance art ... and that the projects "should reflect the spirit of the work Oliver Tree created in collaboration with the foundation’s board members during his lifetime."
A few months before his death, Oliver expressed his intentions on the "Zach Sang Show" to use all of his money to support artists and that his future family won't see a penny of his wealth. He explained, "I’ll get my kids through college, that’s the agreement, but there’s not gonna be a silver spoon. All the money is going to go back to artists."
As you know, Oliver and 5 others died in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil earlier this month. He was 32.
The post announcing his foundation also revealed there will be a celebration of his life and memorial service at the UCSC Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, California on July 25th. It will also be streamed live.