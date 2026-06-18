Oliver Tree's Mom Honors Son With Emotional Tribute After His Death

Oliver Tree's mom is remembering her son with a heartbreaking tribute following his tragic death in a helicopter crash.

Christine Begin Nickell took to Facebook on Thursday to share an emotional message, writing, "Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP," followed by three heart emojis.

Oliver's mom accompanied the post with a photo of him from his younger years, offering a glimpse of her son as loved ones continue to mourn his loss.

The grieving mother also responded to one condolence message left on the post, writing, "Thank you for such sweet sentiments Pam. It means a lot to us."

The touching tribute comes days after Oliver was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Brazil.

Play video content Video: Video From Oliver Tree Crash Site Shows Wrecked Helicopter Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro via Storyful

As we reported ... Oliver was among six people who died Sunday when two helicopters collided mid-air over southwest Rio de Janeiro. The aircraft burst into flames before crashing into an electric vehicle yard below, leaving no survivors.