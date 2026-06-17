Tyrese Haliburton's Fiancée Speaks Out After Friend Dies at Bachelorette Party

Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade Jones, just broke her silence after a friend died at her bachelorette party ... remembering her as "a light in this world."

Jones took to Instagram to share her love for Makenzi Kern -- her longtime pal who passed away unexpectedly at Jones' bachelorette in St. Barts -- sharing photos of the two of them together over the years.

In her caption, Jade remembers Makenzi as a goofy, funny person who brought happiness to every room she walked into.

Jade mentions some of her favorite memories with Makenzi ... like living together for a summer and dancing to "Hannah Montana" songs.

She says Makenzi was a huge supporter of her relationship with Tyrese ... and their wedding day just won't be the same without her. Jade says she thinks Makenzi will find a way to make it to the wedding in spirit.

Jade finished off her message by writing, "You are truly so beautiful inside and out & a once-in-a-lifetime kind of friend. Thank you for always showing up for me, for making me laugh until I cry, and for being such an unforgettable part of my life. I'll always miss you but I know you'll be with me, wherever I go."

We broke the story ... sources told us Makenzi died due to health complications on June 8 ... though the family doesn't suspect foul play, drugs or alcohol as the cause.

The two ladies were cheerleaders together on the Iowa State squad and stayed close over the years. Makenzi appeared in several group shots on Jade's bachelorette party trip ... where nothing looked amiss.

She was just 26 years old.