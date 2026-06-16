'The Real L Word' Star Francine Beppu's Cause of Death Revealed

Francine Beppu died by suicide … TMZ has learned.

According to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's report, obtained by TMZ, the "The Real L Word" star died from hanging and her manner of death was ruled suicide. The report states Beppu was found in her Honolulu home on February 17.

The medical examiner's report says toxicology testing showed the presence of amphetamine and alcohol in Beppu's system at the time of her death.

As TMZ previously reported … Beppu's family said they were "deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine," while asking for privacy as they mourned the loss.

Beppu was best known for appearing on the Showtime's reality series "The Real L Word," which chronicled the lives and relationships of LGBTQ+ women in Los Angeles. Her appearance on the series made her a recognizable figure within the LGBTQ+ community.

She was 43.