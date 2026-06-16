'Love Island USA' Honors Exec Producer James Barker Following Sudden Death in Fiji

"Love Island USA" paid tribute to one of its own Tuesday night ... honoring executive producer James Barker following his death in Fiji last week.

Play video content Video: 'Love Island' Honors Exec Producer James Barker Following Sudden Death in Fiji Peacock

At the end of Tuesday's episode, "Love Island USA" aired a photo tribute to Barker, featuring pictures of the longtime producer with his partner, Adam Roth, as well as solo shots from throughout his life. RÜFÜS DU SOL's "Next to Me" played over the montage, which ended with the message ... "James Barker, We Love You."

We broke the story ... Barker died in Fiji after suffering what ITV America and Peacock described as an unexpected medical emergency while production on Season 8 was underway.

In a statement to TMZ, ITV America and Peacock said ... "James' unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock."

They added ... "He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James' partner, family, friends and colleagues."

Roth also shared an emotional tribute after his passing, calling James "the absolute light and love of my life" and saying he "brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched."

Barker joined the "Love Island USA" franchise in 2020 as a story producer and worked his way up to executive producer, a role he held for the last three seasons. He played a major role in both production and post-production.