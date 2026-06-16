Woman Backed Out of Brazil Bungee Jump Right Before Student's Shocking Death

A woman in Brazil who was supposed to be thrown off the same bridge where Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas's plummeted to death backed out at the last second ... moments before Maria took her fatal plunge.

One of the bungee instructors -- identified only as Gustavo -- who was apparently working on the day Maria fell to her death, spoke to the local Brazilian outlet TV Record ... and he said he was putting jumping equipment on a different woman who became panicked.

JUST IN: 21-year-old dies after workers forget to attach safety rope and push her off 40-meter bridge in São Paulo’s Limeira, Brazil pic.twitter.com/ceqniPJkUs @RapidReport2025

Gustavo says this woman backed out, choosing not to jump, and so he turned and put the equipment on Maria instead.

He says he then went about his business ... turning his back to Maria and the three people who lifted her and tossed her over the edge without first affixing her bungee cord.

Gustavo says, "What I heard was, ‘Oh my God, the girl!' It's normal for someone to scream when they jump, and for the people around to scream along."

As we told you ... harrowing video showed the moment three men threw Maria over the edge of a bridge known locally as the Skeleton Bridge. She plummeted 130 feet to her death.

Maria didn't die on impact ... and an off-duty nurse who was there rushed down to try and save her.