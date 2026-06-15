Brazil Bungee Tragedy: Resurfaced Video Shows Successful Jump From Same Spot

How It's Supposed To Look

A horrifying bungee-jump tragedy in Brazil is drawing even more attention after footage surfaced showing what appears to be a successful jump from the same bridge just before a 21-year-old tourist plunged to her death.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died after falling roughly 130 feet from the infamous "Skeleton Bridge" in São Paulo state during a rope-jumping excursion ... going over the side of the bridge without a cord attached.

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Now, another clip making the rounds online appears to show a different tourist completing a jump from the same location on a separate outing ... she's got her bungee cord attached ... highlighting the stark contrast between a routine thrill ride and the deadly mistake investigators say occurred moments later.

JUST IN: 21-year-old dies after workers forget to attach safety rope and push her off 40-meter bridge in São Paulo’s Limeira, Brazil pic.twitter.com/ceqniPJkUs @RapidReport2025

As we previously reported ... authorities allege operators launched her from the bridge without properly attaching the safety rope. The shocking incident was captured on video and has since spread across social media.

Witnesses in the fatal video can be heard screaming about the missing rope after Freitas was sent over the edge.

Brazilian authorities have detained multiple people connected to the operation, which investigators say may have been running without proper authorization. Prosecutors are examining whether criminal negligence played a role in the deadly fall.

Freitas shared social media posts before the jump, and the English translation said ... "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???"

Her fiancé was reportedly at the site and witnessed the tragedy unfold.