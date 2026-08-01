Kandi Burruss Unloads on 'Fake' Tamar Braxton After Awkward Encounter

Play video content Video: Kandi Burruss Speak On It! With Kandi

Kandi Burruss just tore Tamar Braxton apart following their awkward encounter in July ... bluntly stating she doesn't like Tamar one bit.

Check it out -- Kandi recounted their icy interaction at the Essence Fest's Black Women in Music ceremony last month on her "Speak On It" podcast ... saying she totally swerved Tamar's attempt to shake her hand because she's not about being fake.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star lays it out crystal clear -- she isn't going to pretend to be cordial with someone who constantly talks smack about her.

She minces not a single word, noting ... "I do not like that bitch ... she is a fake-ass bitch to me."

The TLC and Destiny's Child songwriter goes on to share an example of Tamar's alleged fakeness ... recalling they were both at an Atlanta event just a week ago and accusing Tamar of walking by her and calling her the B-word completely unprompted.

But Kandi is not too worried ... she says she knows exactly what Tamar is doing, alleging the latter only gets air time when she's trashing someone's name.

It's no secret Tamar and Kandi have long-running beef ... it dates back to when they were both coming up as R&B artists back in the day.