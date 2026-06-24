Kandi Burruss and Ex Todd Tucker Hang Out on Family Vacation After Divorce

Family Vacay Is Nice, But We're Still Petty!!!

Kandi Burruss and her ex-husband, Todd Tucker, are getting along well enough to take family vacations together ... but that doesn't stop them from having the occasional petty argument.

Kandi and Todd -- who were married from 2014 until their split was finalized earlier this year -- took their kids to a fancy resort for a much-needed vacation ... and KB shared a video of her ex in a beach chair, reading a book.

Todd's boning up on "Daily Prayers For Men" ... which Kandi says is ridiculous -- because in all their years together, she never saw him with a book even remotely like the one he's reading.

Now that they've officially split, though, Todd's hitting the books hard ... suspicious timing, Kandi jokes.

Todd first says he wants to fire back at Kandi's playful swipes ... but ultimately lets sleeping dogs lie when he reads one of the prayers from the book. Guess it's proof the literature works.

Kandi captioned the snap, "Well [Todd] & I have been really nice on this co-parenting trip but every now & then the urge to be petty comes out."

As you know ... Kandi and Todd split last year, and in March, they settled their divorce.

During their split, Todd accused Kandi of relocating him to the guest house without his consent ... even filing court docs to snipe at her for it.