Kandi Burruss & Ex Todd Tucker’s Restaurant On The Hook for Six-Figure Settlement with Ex-Landlord

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss and her estranged husband, Todd Tucker’s business was ordered to cough up $140,000 to their former landlord based on a settlement they reached over the debt ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the former couple’s company, Burruss Tucker Restaurant Group, settled claims over the lease and agreed to pay the landlord $140,509.10 for rent and remediation costs for their restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood.

Kandi and Todd’s business had been battling the landlord in court for over a year. The landlord initially claimed Burruss Tucker owed over $200k in back rent and repairs.

The court found that Kandi and Todd’s restaurant had entered into a valid and binding settlement agreement with the landlord to pay the $140K ... but the RHOA star’s company denied all allegations of wrongdoing and filed some counterclaims against the landlord over the lease.