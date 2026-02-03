'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Talks Good & Bad Days Co-Parenting With Ex Todd Tucker

Play video content TMZ.com

Singer and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is trying her heart out to maintain a friendship with estranged husband Todd Tucker for the sake of their kids ... but it hasn't been easy.

We caught up with Kandi in NYC last week, where she told us -- like anyone going through a divorce -- she and Todd have their good days and their not-so-good days, but they're making the best of it.

She said, "We're just trying to get used to our new normal."

Kandi previously told "TODAY" she and Todd still spent the holidays together ... 'cause their top priority is keeping things as smooth as possible for their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

She revealed one thing that’s really helped her get through the emotional rollercoaster of divorce is starring in the Broadway musical "& Juliet" ... calling it the best kind of therapy, since it keeps her fully distracted.

Bottom line ... she and Todd are putting their feelings to the side to prioritize their kids, because they come before everything else!