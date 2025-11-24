Kandi Burruss Says Divorce From Todd Tucker Was a Long Time Coming

Kandi Burruss is opening up a little bit more on her divorce from Todd Tucker ... she says the split had been "brewing."

The 'RHOA' alum talked divorce Monday on Amazon Live ... she filed to divorce Todd last Friday but says they had been hurtling towards a divorce "for a while."

As we told you ... sources told us Kandi and Todd separated a few months ago after growing apart for some time ... and we're told it's been an amicable split with "legitimately no drama."

Kandi echoed that sentiment on Amazon Live ... pointing out they were both at their daughter Blaze's 6th birthday party the day after she filed divorce docs. Kandi also says she and Todd will spend Thanksgiving together as a family.

With her marriage ending, Kandi says she's "up and down" ... doing well at some points and then having "moments of sadness" and being "all over the place."

Kandi says it "means nothing" to see her smiling and acting happy online ... in reality, she says, "I've been going through it."

She says she doesn't regret anything about her marriage ... she met Todd on "RHOA" in 2011, got engaged two years later, and tied the knot in 2014 before having two kids.