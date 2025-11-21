Ethan Slater Tap-Dances Around Ariana Grande 'Girlfriend' Question

Play video content NBC

There's no doubt Ethan Slater can dance on Broadway and on screen ... but he also knows how to move around a question concerning his relationship with Ariana Grande.

Ethan dropped by the "Today" show Friday to promote "Wicked: For Good," and he was asked about working alongside his girlfriend ... his answer raised fans' eyebrows, since there is a rumor the couple has split -- rumors we were told were untrue, BTW.

ES took the immediate pivot that it was great to work with the entire cast ... not at all addressing any specifics about being on set with his squeeze, Ariana.

Face value, Ethan's response was fine and gracious ... but the sleuths who suspect the couple is keeping a breakup on the DL while promoting the film had something of an "a-ha" moment.