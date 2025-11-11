Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Are Still Dating Despite Split Speculation

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been the subject of numerous breakup rumors lately ... but TMZ has learned the speculation isn't accurate and the split isn't true.

Sources close to the couple tell us ... they are still absolutely together romantically despite multiple media reports and online theories implying they've broken up.

Some outlets and social accounts fueled the split speculation further Tuesday when the two were seen not standing next to each other as the "Wicked" cast posed for their cast photo at the UK premiere in London on Monday night.

However, multiple witnesses at the premiere tell us they saw the two holding hands and being affectionate backstage. Our sources assure us everything's great between them, and despite busy work schedules, they always make time for each other.

We're also told Ariana wrapped "Focker in Law" not long before the "Wicked" press tour kicked off, and when she's off the clock, she's a notorious homebody ... meaning most of their hangouts happen at home.

So, while the Internet may be spinning its theories, our sources are adamant they’re just private people and want the focus to be on their movie and not their private lives.