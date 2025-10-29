Ariana Grande Goes Back to Brunette After Years of Icy Blonde Locks

It's Good to See Me Brunette, Isn't It?!!

Ariana Grande just waved her Glinda wand -- and poof! She’s back to being a brunette again, y’all ... and judging by the comments, fans think this shade is pure magic on her!

On Wednesday morning, Ariana dropped an IG mirror selfie ... serving a pout with caramel brunette locks, glossy lips and flicked-out to perfection.

Even with the new 'do, Ariana stayed deep in her "Wicked" bag -- dropping the iconic Glinda line in her caption ... "it’s good to see me, isn’t it?🫧"

Fans flooded the comments by the thousands, hyping up her new brunette look ... a total hit, especially since they’ve gotten so used to seeing Ari rock those icy blonde locks.