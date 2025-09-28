Ariana Grande Calls Out Trump Supporters in Fiery Instagram Post

Ariana Grande's got some questions for people who voted for Donald Trump last year ... and, it all boils down to whether economic gains are worth everything else the administation's done.

The singer-songwriter reshared a post which asks people who voted for Trump if the president has delivered on a series of promises he made to improve the economy ... such as lowering insurance premiums and the price of groceries.

The post also asks if any of these economic changes are worth the suffering of immigrants and transgender people or attacks on free speech ... and, if the current climate is making them "happier."

While it's a series of questions, Grande's point seems clear here ... do people who voted for Trump on economic grounds regret doing so -- since it feels like not much has changed in that area of life.

Ariana's been outspoken about politics in the past BTW ... standing up for the trans community and revealing she voted for Kamala Harris in last year's presidential election.

She posted about deportation in the past too ... sharing a meme back in June which asked which crimes get people deported -- and, which get people elected president. President Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in 2024.

Some social media users said no one would care if President Trump deported Ariana after her joke at his expense at the time -- though she's an American citizen born in Boca Raton, Florida ... and, therefore, can't be deported.