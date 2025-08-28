Ariana Grande Announces 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour, Back on Stage After 7 Years

The pop girlies are taking over ... and Ariana Grande's announcing her "Eternal Sunshine" tour, her first time hitting the stage in 7 years ... and yep, all the dates are here!

Ariana dropped the deets on IG Thursday ... the tour kicks off in Oakland, California next June, runs across North America, and wraps in August with a 5-night takeover of London’s O2 Arena.

The hype’s already in overdrive, especially after Ari teased it this week. Wednesday, she dropped a futuristic clip with the words "see you next year" and "announcement loading" flashing across the screen.

Fans can hop on presale now -- with tickets officially dropping in September -- so mark those calendars!

With all the buzz swirling, the big question is: Will Ariana smash records again with this tour ... just like she did with her blockbuster "Sweetener" World Tour in 2019?